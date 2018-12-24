Menu
Single-vehicle rollover on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd near Sharon.
Single-vehicle rollover on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd near Sharon. File
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after single-vehicle rollover

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
24th Dec 2018 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:11 AM

UPDATE | A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was in a stable condition with minor injuries and was being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

A witness said they saw emergency crews at the scene and motorists flashing lights at passing vehicles warning them of the incident on the Sharon-side of Splitters Creek.

 

7.45am | Emergency services are on the way to a vehicle rollover on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd near Sharon.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said a member of the public had contacted emergency services about a single-vehicle rollover about 7.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were en route shortly after.

