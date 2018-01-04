Menu
BREAKING: Shark sighting, lifeguards close beach

Mikayla Haupt
LIFEGUARDS have closed a local beach after a confirmed shark sighting.

Moore Park Beach has been closed to the public. 

Lifeguards are urging all beach-goers to stay out of the water.

The incident follows on from the sighting of a six-foot shark at the same beach on December 12.

The shark had been spotted by a lifeguard while three people were swimming in the water.

The sighting shut the beach down for an hour.

It is not yet known how long Moore Park Beach will be closed for this time. 

More to come

