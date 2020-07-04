Menu
UPDATE: Scuba diver, 20, killed by shark off Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
JOSH PRESTON
Mikayla Haupt
4th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
UPDATE: 4.51PM: A scuba diver has died after a shark attack at Indian Head this afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of medical crews at the scene, the diver's injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's understood his body is being flown back to Hervey Bay.

The attack happened about 2pm.

UPDATE, 4.40PM: EMERGENCY services are continuing to work on a man who was mauled by a shark in waters off Fraser Island.

It is understood emergency services have been giving the 20-year-old scuba diver CPR for more than an hour.

He is understood to be on rocks off Indian Head and the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter sent from the Sunshine Coast has not been able to land.

A doctor and paramedic have been lowered to the beach to treat the man.

UPDATE, 3.30PM: A patient is in a critical condition after reportedly being mauled by a shark in the waters off Indian Head.

Indian Head on Fraser Island. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland
Indian Head on Fraser Island. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland Chris McLennan

The patient is being treated by paramedics on the beach on Fraser Island.

According to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was assisted by bystanders after the attack.

EARLIER: A patient is being treated by paramedics after a shark attack on Fraser Island.

The incident happened just after 2pm off Indian Head Bypass Rd.

The patient is reported to be a 20 year old scuba diver.

A scuba diver has been attacked by a shark at Indian Head on Fraser Island.
A scuba diver has been attacked by a shark at Indian Head on Fraser Island. Google Earth

A rescue helicopter has landed and medical assistance is being provided.

The incident is believed to be serious.

More to come.

