Severe thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay Burnet

STORM WARNING: Severe storm warnings were issued for Gin Gin and parts of Queensland this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Damaging wind gusts and large hailstones are possible as thunderstorms intensify while approaching the coastline.

The storm is expected to hit areas including Gin Gin, Monto, Gympie, Ipswich, Cherbourg, Beaudesert, Mount Tamborine, Jimboomba and Nanango.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors and move their car under cover and away from trees during the storm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recommends to keep safe and steer clear of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500.