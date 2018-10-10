Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM WARNING: Severe storm warnings were issued for Gin Gin and parts of Queensland this afternoon.
STORM WARNING: Severe storm warnings were issued for Gin Gin and parts of Queensland this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning for Wide Bay Burnet

Katie Hall
by
10th Oct 2018 4:00 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Damaging wind gusts and large hailstones are possible as thunderstorms intensify while approaching the coastline. 

The storm is expected to hit areas including Gin Gin, Monto, Gympie, Ipswich, Cherbourg, Beaudesert, Mount Tamborine, Jimboomba and Nanango. 

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors and move their car under cover and away from trees during the storm. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recommends to keep safe and steer clear of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500.

gin gin weather warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    High Commissioner looks forward to future of Bundaberg trade

    premium_icon High Commissioner looks forward to future of Bundaberg trade

    News BRITISH High Commissioner to Australia Menna Rawlings today visited the Caroline Stuttle Memorial in Buss Park to pay respects and discuss future opportunities.

    Batt and Bennett reveal how they'll vote on abortion law

    premium_icon Batt and Bennett reveal how they'll vote on abortion law

    Politics Stephen Bennett MP certain abortion will be decriminalised in state

    Property market tightens in the regions

    premium_icon Property market tightens in the regions

    Property Analyst Terry Ryder said the dropping vacancy rates were promising

    Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    premium_icon Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    Offbeat Modern Radio Lab project blasts into Bundy

    Local Partners