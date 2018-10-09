Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett. BoM
Weather

BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

Sarah Steger
by
9th Oct 2018 1:18 PM

1.30pm | THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds and large hailstones was put in place by BoM at 1pm today.

The top priority alerts was issued for immediate broadcast and warned severe thunderstorms were initiating across the southeastern interior.

People in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts could be affected."

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Kingaroy, Esk, Injune, Gayndah, Kilcoy, Nanango and Tara," the warning stated.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move their car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the phone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:00 pm.

"If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area," the alert stated.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. 

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

bom bureau of meteorology storms weather weather warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Businesswoman has big ideas for Gypsy N Folk

    premium_icon Businesswoman has big ideas for Gypsy N Folk

    News GYPSY N Folk has a fresh face and even fresher ideas to match.

    BUNDY TRIVIA: When did these six news stories happen?

    premium_icon BUNDY TRIVIA: When did these six news stories happen?

    News Can you put a date to these Bundy events?

    • 9th Oct 2018 12:19 PM
    Burnett inland bus hits the road

    Burnett inland bus hits the road

    News They will discuss major regional projects.

    Call for more rehab centres to battle war on ice

    premium_icon Call for more rehab centres to battle war on ice

    Politics A new website aims to encourage methamphetamine users to seek help

    Local Partners