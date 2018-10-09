BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett.

1.30pm | THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay Burnett.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds and large hailstones was put in place by BoM at 1pm today.

The top priority alerts was issued for immediate broadcast and warned severe thunderstorms were initiating across the southeastern interior.

People in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts could be affected."

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Kingaroy, Esk, Injune, Gayndah, Kilcoy, Nanango and Tara," the warning stated.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move their car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the phone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:00 pm.

RT BOM_Qld: ⚠️ Severe storms likely again today, especially in the red area #DarlingDowns #Toowoomba #Kingaroy but also a chance across #SEQld. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall all possible. Keep an eye out for warnings this afternoon at … pic.twitter.com/42H7noCc36 — South-East Queensland Alert (@seqalert) October 9, 2018

"If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area," the alert stated.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.