BREAKING: Man killed in crash with truck

4.25pm: Ambulance officers have confirmed a man has died in a crash with between a small car and a truck on the Bundaberg Ring Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Officer Cameron Anderson said the man who died was the sole occupant of a small car.

"Paramedics treated the driver of the truck, a 53-year-old, for minor injuries," he said.

The driver of the truck, which was carrying molasses, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Anderson said the tragedy was a reminder that things can change in the blink of an eye and all motorists should remember to drive with care.

"Scenes such as this are certainly very harrowing for emergency services workers as they are for everyone in the community and this is one of the many, many reasons we try to minimise road trauma - it tears families apart and it takes an enormous toll on all areas of the community, emergency services included," he said.

Mr Anderson said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the crash.

4pm: A large truck is stuck in a culvert and it is believed diesel is flowing from the truck.

3.45pm: Crews are rushing to the scene of a serious crash between a car and truck.

It is believed the smash happened around 3.30pm around Von Deest St and the Bundaberg Ring Rd at Kensington.

Initial reports suggest serious injuries may have occurred.

It is believed the truck driver has received only minor injuries.

Road blocks have been placed on the Ring Rd at the intersection of Childers and Goodwood Rds.

The section of the road is expected to the blocked for some time.

