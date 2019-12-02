Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are working to free the motorists
Emergency services are working to free the motorists
Breaking

UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

Boni Holmes
Jessica Cook
by and
2nd Dec 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE NOON:

SIX people, including two children, have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The most severely injured person has been airlifted from the scene in a serious but stable condition with facial, chest and next injuries.

Another person, also in a serious but stable condition, has been taken by road to Hervey Bay Hospital with head injuries.

Four other patients have been taken by road to Maryborough Hospital including one boy with no visible injuries and a second boy with muscular pain, a female in her 20s with a shoulder injury and a male in his 20s with an arm laceration.

UPDATE 11.30AM:

MULTIPLE people are still trapped in a car accident at Howard.

Emergency services are working to free the motorists as a rescue helicopter waits on scene.

The Chronicle understands there were three cars involved including one towing a trailer and one truck.   

Diversions are in place for traffic traveling in both directions.

Multiple people are still trapped in a car accident at Howard.
Multiple people are still trapped in a car accident at Howard.

More to come.

EARLIER:

THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a serious crash involving multiple cars and a truck at Howard.  

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed there were "serious injuries and people trapped" in their vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Philip St and the Bruce Hwy about 10.30am.

The Chronicle understands a rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene.   

More Stories

accident crash fcemergency rescue helicopter
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

        News HAVE you had a chance to check out our photos from the Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019?

        Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

        premium_icon Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

        News A CQUniversity insect expert said there could be an upside to a claimed cockroach...

        $830m worth of infrastructure identified for Bundaberg

        premium_icon $830m worth of infrastructure identified for Bundaberg

        News MORE than $830 million in infrastructure projects were identified to begin planning...

        Customer, 58, licked 20-year-old worker on the neck

        premium_icon Customer, 58, licked 20-year-old worker on the neck

        News Regular customer sentenced for attacking woman