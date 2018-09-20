12yo girl bitten in second shark attack in Whitsundays

RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour yesterday.

RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour yesterday. CONTRIBUTED

UPDATE, 3.45pm: RACQ CQ Rescue are en route to Mackay Base Hospital with a 12-year-old shark attack victim on board.

Queensland Ambulance Services Manager of the Rockhampton Operations Centre Mindy Thomas said the rescue helicopter landed on a nearby beach before retrieving the injured girl from a vessel and then transferring her back to the beach.

"The helicopter has now departed the beach with the child for Mackay Base Hospital where a trauma team is available and awaiting their arrival," Ms Thomas said.

"The child is in a critical but stable condition at this time."

UPDATE, 3pm: Paramedics are treating a 12-year-old girl in a serious condition with a significant leg injury after she was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour this afternoon.

A critical care paramedic is at the scene with the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.

UPDATE, 2.40pm: A paramedic has reached the child who was attacked by a shark at Cid Harbour, the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed.

A QAS spokeswoman said the paramedic, from Hamilton Island, hopped on board a Water Police vessel and was taken to Cid Harbour.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is circling overhead at the moment.

Neither the age nor gender of the child has been confirmed.

Queensland Ambulance Services Manager of the Rockhampton Operations Centre Mindy Thomas said the helicopter was dispatched from Mackay and a paramedic sent from Hamilton Island.

"At approximately 1343 we received a notification that a young child had been bitten by a shark in the Whitsunday Islands," she said.

"Currently we have two paramedics and a doctor on scene and the helicopters is currently on the beach."

#RACQ #CQRescue now headed to Cid Harbour to retrieve another shark bite patient, 2nd in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/S1iARjpswJ — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) September 20, 2018

EARLIER: A CHILD has been bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays in the same location a shark attacked a woman yesterday afternoon.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter is en route to Cid Harbour.

Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson confirmed they were called with reports a child has been bitten on the leg by a shark at 1.45pm at Cid Harbour, at Whitsunday Island.

It is unknown at this stage what age or gender the child is.

It is understood the attack happened near where the 46-year-old Tasmanian tourist Justine Barwick was mauled on Wednesday evening.

QAS is en route to the #Whitsundays after a patient has reportedly been bitten on the leg by a shark. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 20, 2018

Justine was on leave with her husband and friends enjoying time on their family yacht as part of an annual trip to the Whitsundays.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in Mackay Base Hospital with her husband by her side.