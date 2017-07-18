BREAKING: Second chance at cheap flights on new airline

TAKING OFF: Alliance Airlines is offering a new round of cheap flights.

ALL 200 of Alliance Airlines special $59 launch flights sold out in less than 24 hours and they've got a treat to say thanks.

Due to overwhelming response, Alliance has made the decision to release additional another round of $59 fares (including taxes), available until July 23, for selected flights next month.

"We all heard Mayor Jack Dempsey when he urged Bundaberg residents to get behind Alliance Airlines and 'use it or lose it' but we were utterly amazed at the immediate response," Alliance CEO Lee Schofield told the NewsMail.

"Our team are delighted, we do want people to try our airline, to experience our service, so as a thank you to Bundaberg, we are making more of the $59 seats available to make that possible."

Click here to book your $59 ticket.

Alliance Airlines now operates 14 flights jet services between Brisbane and Bundaberg a week.

The first flight took off yesterday.

Alliance has replaced Virgin after it pulled out of the Bundaberg-Brisbane routes.

Under a special arrangement, Alliance passengers will earn Velocity frequent flyer points on all flights.