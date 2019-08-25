Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Search for truck driver involved in alleged hit and run

Melanie Whiting
by
25th Aug 2019 4:40 PM
POLICE have ramped up their search for the driver of a truck involved in an alleged hit and run crash on the Bruce Highway north of Kuttabul on Friday.

Calen police are appealing for witnesses after a B-double truck collided with a white Kia Sportage station wagon travelling south.

Police said the car attempted to overtake the truck in the overtaking lanes about 6.10pm.

The truck then allegedly merged into the overtaking lane, colliding with the car. The car spun out of control and crossed into the northbound lanes before it was run off the road and came to rest in a grass area beside the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the station wagon car, a 70-year-old Karumba man, was not injured.

 

The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck
The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck

Police allege the driver of the truck failed to stop and continued south on the highway heading towards Mackay.

The B-Double is described as having a large white tanker on the rear trailer.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant dash cam vision to contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

