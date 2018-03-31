BREAKING: Search for missing teen in Bowen

Police are currently searching for this boy in Bowen

Police are currently searching for this boy in Bowen Queensland Police

UPDATE 3:40PM

MORE than 20 police and SES personnel are currently involved in the search for the 14-year-old boy missing in Horseshoe Bay.

However the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been retasked to assist a woman injured at Eungella Dam.

The 14-year-old boy has been missing for 24 hours and is understood to suffer from a medical condition.

He is unfamiliar with the rugged terrain.

He was wearing a green baseball cap with digits "M2B", a blue/white/purple chequered pattern long-sleeved T-shirt, dark blue Cowboys NRL shorts, no shoes.

More to come.

UPDATE 3:05PM

THE FAMILY of the 14-year-old boy are from south-western Queensland and are currently too distraught to speak.

It is understood they have been staying at the Horseshoe Bay Resort, on Horseshoe Bay Road.

The boy has been missing for nearly 24 hours in tough terrain.

UPDATE 3PM:

POLICE are organising the search from Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park.

It is understood the boy and his family are from south-western Queensland.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has begun searching for the boy again after refuelling in Proserpine.

A spokeswoman said the helicopter is battling "very windy" conditions but the search will persist.

UPDATE 2:30PM:

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old teenager who has been missing in Bowen for nearly 24 hours.

The boy is described as Caucasian, 160cm in height with a slim build, light brown hair, green eyes and fair skin.

He was last seen around 4pm yesterday walking towards Greys Bay on Horseshoe Bay Road from the Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park.

He was wearing a green baseball cap with digits "M2B", a blue/white/purple chequered pattern long sleeved T-shirt, dark blue Cowboys NRL shorts, no shoes.

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services are currently searching for a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing in bushland in Bowen.

The teenager has been missing since 4pm on Friday afternoon but the incident was reported to police at 8am this morning.

Police, SES and the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter are searching the surrounding bushland to Horseshoe Bay.

The boy was last seen travelling towards Greys Bay on Horseshoe Bay Rd wearing a purple and white shirt, rugby shorts and a green cap.

Bowen Police senior sergeant Craig Shepherd said the boy resides in Edgecombe Caravan park in Bowen.

After conducting a low-level search since 12.30pm the RACQ rescue chopper has returned to Proserpine to refuel.

More to come.