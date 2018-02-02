Menu
DOUBLE MURDER: Cadaver dogs, police dispatched to national park

Kroombit Tops in central Queensland.
Kroombit Tops in central Queensland.
Tegan Annett
by

GLADSTONE Criminal Investigation Branch investigators will search the Kroombit Tops National Park today following the recent breakthrough in a 25-year cold case.

The coordinated search follows the charges laid on 51-year-old Rosedale man Russell Williams for his alleged involvement in the suspected murders of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (23) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police. Both men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May, 1993.

Today, the search commences under a Land Search Coordinator as well as the assistance of SES volunteers, general duties police and detectives from Gladstone CIB, and the Homicide Group.

Detective inspector Capricorn District Darrin Shadlow said a 51-year-old Rosedale man has been charged in relation to a 1993 double murder.
Detective inspector Capricorn District Darrin Shadlow said a 51-year-old Rosedale man has been charged in relation to a 1993 double murder. Mike Richards GLA290118MRDR

"Our focus is on a specific area within the National Park and we will be utilising our search capabilities in addition to the use of human remains detection specialist dogs," Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel. An appropriate indemnity from prosecution will also be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

