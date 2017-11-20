Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
PHOTOS: Sand truck rollover shuts down road

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Paramedics are on theiur way to a sand truck rollover at Kinkuna.
Carolyn Booth
by

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a single vehicle crash after a primemover's trailer rolled on Coonarr Rd at Kinkuna.

Paramedics, police and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have arrived at the scene, with the crash happening about 10am.

It's understood a 55-year-old man requires medical attention but paramedics are yet to determine if the man, the driver of the primemover, suffered a medical episode before, or as a result of the crash.

Police have closed Coonarr Rd, with motorists urged to avoid the area as the trailer was carrying sand which has spilled over the road.

Topics:  crash editors picks sand truck

Bundaberg News Mail
