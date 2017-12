CRASH: A white ute has smashed into a power pole after being involved in a two-car crash.

CRASH: A white ute has smashed into a power pole after being involved in a two-car crash.

EMERGENCY services crews have blocked the road at the scene of a crash in Bundaberg.

Initial reports suggested two cars, a Holden and a Ford ute, collided on Walla St.

The Ford has smashed into a power pole.

It appears the driver of one of the vehicles is lying on the ground while being treated by paramedics.

A man is being treated by paramedics after the crash.

Bundaberg Police are on scene and have blocked off traffic on the Woondooma and Walla St intersection.

More to come.