UPDATE: Motorists urged to avoid intersection near crash

QAS paramedics are at the scene.

UPDATE: Emergency services are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash north of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said three patients were assessed at the scene on Rosedale and Booloongie Rds.

The spokesperson said one person had critical injuries and two people had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Rosedale and Booloongie Rds.

Delays are expected in the area for some time.

The incident happened at 10.19am.

EARLIER: Emergency services have been called to a "serious traffic crash" north of Bundaberg this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were at the scene on Rosedale Rd and Booloongie Rd, Meadowvale.

The rescue helicopter had been tasked.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Originally published as BREAKING: Rescue helicopter tasked to crash on Rosedale Rd