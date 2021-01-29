BREAKING: Rescue helicopter en route to two-truck crash

Emergency services are on scene following a two-truck crash at Booyal. File Photo.

Paramedics are currently assessing three patients, including a woman in her 70s with injuries to her abdomen and chest and a man in his 70s with lacerations.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, the trucks collided on Railway road at 8.19am this morning (January 29).

A QPS spokesman said one person was initially trapped in their vehicle, however all three have since been freed.

Police are now assessing the cargo carried by the trucks to ensure none of the material is volatile.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.