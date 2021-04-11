Menu
News

BREAKING: Rescue helicopter at scene of Tiaro crash

Carlie Walker
11th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured a motorcycle crash at Tiaro on Sunday.

The crash happened in the forestry off Mungar Road about 10.30am.

Paramedics are treating the man, while the rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man had suffered leg and pelvic injuries in the crash.

Precautions were also being taken against spinal injuries the spokeswoman said.

She said at this stage it was planned to winch the man from the scene.

More to come.

