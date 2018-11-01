BREAKING: Rescue at Kellys Beach

BARGARA lifeguards have rescued a 22-year-old male who had been body-boarding in a rip outside the flags at Kellys Beach this afternoon.

Lifesaving Services Coordinator Julie Davis said a group of South Korean people were in the water when they got themselves into a spot of trouble.

"It was a group of four and two of them found themselves in difficulty,” Ms Davis said.

"Once the life saver brought one in he went back out to help the other one.

"The woman however decided she wanted to return to the shore on her own so the life saver paddled beside her until she made it back safely.”

Ms Davis said the two were on boogie boards and got sucked out in a rip.

"They realised they couldn't touch and became a little panicked,” she said.

"They both had boards, and they weren't drowning, but I would advise swimmers to stay where they can touch if they are unfamiliar with their surroundings.

"Just keep an eye on the flags and if you're in trouble, put your hand up so the lifeguard can see you and help you out.”

Ms Davis said the ordeal was over within 10-15 minutes and the lifeguard continued to keep an eye on the group.

A twitter post was made by Surf Life Saving Queensland at 4.54pm today.