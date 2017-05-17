BREAKING: Reports of two stabbings in Bundaberg

POLICE and ambulance crews are responding to reports of two stabbings in Bundaberg.
Reports were made around 4.30pm today.
A crime scene is believed to have been established on McConville St, South Bundaberg.
More to come
