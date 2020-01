A police operation is in progress at Railway Estate as police reportedly negotiate with a man armed with a gun.

A police operation is in progress at Railway Estate as police reportedly negotiate with a man armed with a gun.

Multiple police crews are responding to an unfolding incident, following reports of a man armed with a gun.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed multiple crews were in attendance at the address near the Ross Island Hotel.

A section of Boundary Street is blocked while police reportedly negotiate with a man inside a house, with the traffic lights at the Railway Avenue intersection under police control.

More to come.