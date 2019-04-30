BREAKING: Reports of gas leak in Bundaberg CBD

Emergency crews at the scene of a gas leak in the CBD.

5pm UPDATE: IT IS believed the gas leak is coming from the footpath where work was being conducted today on Barolin St.

A witness said fireys tipped water on the hole and air bubbles emerged.

Businesses are still closed at this time.

4.15pm UPDATE: Businesses including Auswide Bank, Linden Medical Centre and Friendlies Pharmacy have all been evacuated.

Staff from these businesses have gathered on Woongarra St as they wait for direction from emergency service.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing and several crews were on the scene with the close by vicinities all evacuated.

3.50pm EMERGENCY services are on stand-by in Bundaberg CBD after shoppers reported the smell of gas.

Queensland Ambulance Service's Martin Kelly said they were not "entirely sure of the what is happening at this stage" but they were on the scene with fire and emergency personal.

QAS tweeted "Paramedics are on standby on a Bourbong St following a reported gas leak at 3.20pm."

Near by shops have been evacuated and people are urged to stay away as investigations continue.

More to come.