BREAKING: Reports of 10 foot croc south of Bundaberg

Eliza Goetze
| 9th Apr 2017 10:16 AM
Actual crocodile sighted not pictured.
Actual crocodile sighted not pictured.

"BURRUM River fishos and visitors beware," is the message from a local fishing shop after a mighty croc was sighted in a river south of Bundaberg.

A group of locals are reported to have sighted a 10 foot crocodile on Thursday behind the islands opposite the Gregory River mouth.

"The croc continued to travel towards Buxton at the time of sighting," Fishermans Corner stated.

"Please take extra care in the vicinity. National Parks officers have been informed."

The NewsMail contacted the Department of National Parks but is awaiting confirmation of the report.

Fishermans Corner staff member Bane Radosevic said the sighting "wouldn't surprise me".

"I haven't personally seen (a croc) but I do know a lot of people who have," Mr Radosevic said.

"It's the first I've heard of one in the Burrum, but I know they're in the Mary.

"There are more and more sightings these days, but it's not something you really think about when you go fishing.

"It's not the Northern Territory."

Mr Radosevic said the shop had a visit from a customer several weeks ago claiming there had been two or three sightings in Tuan Creek, near Tin Can Bay.

Last year wildlife officers investigated a cow being pulled into the Burrum River by a crocodile.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  burrum river crocodile croc sighting fishing national parks and wildlife

