Flipped plane badly damaged as injured pilot looks for help

UPDATE 5.30PM: Queensland Fire and Rescue Bundaberg station officer Jonathon Blackley spoke to media following the plane crash at Branyan.

"Just before 4pm we responded to reports of a light aircraft down, upon responding to the general vicinity it was noted that there was a light aircraft upside down," he said.

"Upon arrival the pilot had removed himself from the aircraft, the pilot was not located at this scene, we then isolated the power and fuel supplies to render the aircraft safe."

The pilot is believed to have walked to a nearby home where he was treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"It would appear that the aircraft has attempted to land in this paddock and unfortunately and tipped over as it hit a culvert," Mr Blackley said.

The incident happened at Arcadia Drive, about 3km from the Bundaberg Airport.

Mr Blackley said the plane's wheels, engine, propeller and structure were damaged in the incident.

"Any landing that you can walk away from is a good one," he said.

UPDATE 4.55PM: An ambulance spokesman has confirmed that the pilot of a light aircraft at Branyan suffered cuts to his head and muscle pain.

UPDATE 4.45PM: The man involved in a light plane crash at Branyan has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE 4.40PM: Police and fire crews are still investigating the crashed plane.

UPDATE 4.22PM: Despite landing upside-down, a male pilot managed to walk away from the plane unharmed, according to police.

Ambulance, police and fire crews are all still on scene.

UPDATE 4.10PM: It is believed the pilot of the plane has managed to walk away from the aircraft.

It is not known if anyone else was on board.

4PM: CREWS are responding to reports of a light plane crash in Bundaberg.

The NewsMail understands the aircraft has come down on private property at Branyan.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to what has been reported as a major incident.

No other information on the severity of the incident is available at this time.

