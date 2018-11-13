BREAKING: Historic deal a game-changer for Bundy

UPDATE: ALL three levels of government will join forces to work together to deliver a better future for Bundaberg.

It was announced today that the Hinkler electorate, incorporating Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, would pilot a Regional Deal, with the Australian Government committed to working with state and local governments to identify opportunities to stimulate the economies of the region.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who began speaking about the potential of a deal in parliament early this year, said it was a step in the right direction for the region, confirming between $50-100 million would be contributed by the Federal Government.

Mr Pitt said all three levels of government would work together on a range of projects around the region.

He couldn't confirm the timing of the negotiations, but said the relevant government department would begin to coordinate discussions with the other tiers of government immediately,

It's hoped an agreement from all levels would be in place early in the new year.

"It's yet to be determined," Mr Pitt said to questions about how much each tier of government would contribute.

"It's not a wish list for our region, but about strengthening the strings on the bow."

Mr Pitt said decentralisation was high on his list of priorities.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, who made the announcement with Mr Pitt in Hervey Bay, said like existing City Deals, this Regional Deal would bring together all levels of government to capitalise on the opportunities for a region.

"The Regional Deal approach provides a unique opportunity to get all three levels of government on the same page and working together towards the common goal of ensuring a region can reach its maximum potential," Mr McCormack said.

"Working together will help governments develop a shared vision for a region, which will identify and consider key investments and reforms that are required in that area.

For instance in the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area, a Regional Deal could look at existing plans or opportunities to attract new business to the region.

"What will be known as the Hinkler Regional Deal will encompass the cities of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, using the same boundaries as the recently-commenced cashless debit card trial."

Minister for Regional Services, Sport, Local Government and Decentralisation Bridget McKenzie said the Government had heard the chorus of support for a Regional Deal in the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area.

"There has been a lot of interest from communities which want to participate in the Regional Deals pilot and the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area has expressed their desire to be one of the pilot locations," Senator McKenzie said.

Mr Pitt said the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay region had a lot of untapped potential to increase the output of key industries including agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

"As a resident of the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area I am well aware of not only the challenges that face our community but also the opportunities to grow our industries such as agriculture and manufacturing," he said.

"This region has one of the highest unemployment rates in Australia but this is what makes it well-suited to the Regional Deal model, which is all about developing projects which will generate jobs.

"To address the challenges and make good on the opportunities, I believe we need all levels of government working together to develop a plan that will help the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay region prosper over the next decade."

