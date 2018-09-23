BREAKING: Water bombing under way at raging Fairymead blaze

FIRE: QFES are urging residents to be alert as a fire rages through Fairymead

UPDATE | WATER bombs are being dropped by a helicopter on a raging bushfire at Fairymead.

Plumes of smoke from the massive blaze can be seen from all four corners of Bundaberg and Bargara.

Residents have been warned by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to have a fire emergency plan in place.

The blaze is posing no direct threat to properties at this time, however, authorities have warned it is a fast moving fire and to stay prepared.

2.30pm | AUTHORITIES are urging residents to be prepared with a fast-moving bushfire raging at Fairymead.

Fireys are working to contain the bushfire which is travelling from Hills Rd towards Gregory Trc and Moore Park Rd at Fairymead.

A QFES spokesperson said people needed to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation changes.

People in the immediate and surrounding area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time, according to a QFES spokesperson.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Authorities are urging residents to:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

Keep up to date by:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

Updates to come.

