Van on fire at Sugarland. Mikayla Haupt

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a small fire which broke out in Avoca.

A van and surrounding grassland caught fire earlier this morning just before 10am.

Two urban and one rural crews are working to extinguish the fire.

The fire began on the corner of Johnston and Bolewski Streets.

More to come.