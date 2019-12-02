BREAKING: QFES advises residents at Jarretts Rd to leave now

Eight QFES crews are responding to a bushfire at Jarretts Road.

QFES is advising residents at Jarretts Road, Woodgate, to leave immediately as eight crews battle a blaze in the area.

The fast moving fire is moving in a north-westerly direction, expected to impact the area between Heidkes Rd to the end of Jarretts Rd.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working with waterbombing aircraft to contain the fire but you should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 5pm or if the situation changes.