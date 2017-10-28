News

BREAKING: Premier to call Nov 25 election, Bundy a key seat

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to call election for November 25.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to call election for November 25. DARREN ENGLAND
Jim Alouat
by

IT IS on.

After months of speculation, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to make the special trip to Government House tomorrow (Sunday) and call a snap election for November 25 with Bundaberg set to play a crucial role in the outcome.

According to News Corp, the trigger for the election is Pumicestone MP Rick Williams' decision to quit Labor after he was disendorsed by the party and the ailing health of former Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne.

The fight for the seat of Bundaberg will be a tight, three-horse race between sitting Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, LNP candidate David Batt and One Nation candidate Dr Jane Truscott.

The Burnett electorate will be fought between incumbent Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and One Nation candidate Ashley Lynch.

Mr Bennett will start as firm favourite to hold onto the seat.

A Labor candidate has yet to be announced for the seat of Burnett.

Greens candidates for both seats are expected to be named soon.

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk bundaberg bunpol17 burnett state election 2017

