Premier calls for Fraser Island fire investigation

The premier has called for a full review into the Fraser Island fire

The premier has called for a full review into the Fraser Island fire

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked for a full review into the management of the wildfire that has razed almost half of Fraser Island.

The move comes amid widespread concerns about the management of the fire which is believed to have started from an illegal campfire and has now burned for six weeks.

Speaking in parliament this week, Ms Palaszczuk said 75 firefighters, 21 aircraft and 30 trucks had been fighting the blaze.

"This is in addition to national parks and wildlife officers whose planned burns on the island has reached an average of 13,000 hectares a year which is more than recommended," she said.

"Fraser Island is one of the jewels in Queensland's crown.

"K'gari is beloved not just here but all over the world.

"Which makes the sight of it burning so painful.

"More than a million litres has been dumped on the fires but I am informed the sandy nature of the soil means it quickly drains away.

"Mr Speaker, it's understandable that those who love the island want to be assured that everything that could be done to protect it has and is being done.

"That is why I can confirm the Inspector General of Emergency Management has been instructed to conduct a full review.

"He will examine all aspects of preparedness and response.

"Mr Speaker, heatwave conditions predicted this week will further test our firefighters.

"I want to thank each and every one of them for what they do for us every day and for what they are doing to control the fire on K'gari."

The Chronicle understands Park Rangers have spoken out about understaffing on the island, while reports have emerged of fire trucks being unable to access the fire due to mismanaged fire trails.

Stakeholders in the area say they are frustrated about a "diabolic" amount of red tape that they say may have hindered efforts to control the blaze.

"It is obscene the amount of red tape that I have to jump through … to be able to just give back to something that needs to be protected," Hana Robinson of Drop Bear Adventures said.