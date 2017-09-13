BREAKING: Premier announces new $18m biorefinery for East Bundy

A NEW $18 million biorefinery project in Bundaberg will create more than 30 local jobs across the region.

Speaking at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery today, Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk said Queensland-based biohub developer Utilitas was looking at converting waste from the distillery into green electricity, for return to the distillery, and biocrude.

"The Palaszczuk Government is supporting this project for the jobs and business opportunities it will generate locally, and the contribution it makes towards achieving our vision for a $1 billion sustainable, export-oriented biotechnology and bio-products sector," she said.

"This project will seek to re-purpose the soon-to-be-retired Bundaberg East Wastewater Treatment Plant, with the aim of forming a world-leading biotechnology and education hub for the future."

Utilitas CEO Fiona Waterhouse said the funding would bring forward early works required to produce higher value bioproducts, including bioplastics, at the company's proposed Bundaberg bioHub.

"We expect the project to provide a globally significant demonstration of how bioHubs can fuel industry, support networks and energise communities. We are grateful for the Biofutures Acceleration Program funding support," she said.

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has welcomed the announcement that the State Government will accelerate funding investment in a biorefinery project proposed for the Bundaberg region.

"Brisbane based Utilitas Group Pty Ltd is a bioHub developer with a mission to deliver 100MW of dispatchable, reliable local electricity and other bioproducts from 100 bioHubs in 100 regional communities by 2025," Cr Dempsey said.

"Utilitas investigates, designs, builds and operates bioHubs that convert, manure, sewage, crop residuals and food processing waste into renewable energy and tradeable bioproducts."

Cr Dempsey said Utilitas engages with large organic waste producers and energy consumers to treat their waste and supply energy (electricity, gas, fuel) at commercially negotiated rates.

"The high volume of organic waste across the Bundaberg Region is a crucial component for the establishment of a future focused biohub or biorefinery for the Bundaberg Region," Cr Dempsey said.

"We have all seen the large spoil left in fields around the Bundaberg Region after the prime crop has been harvested. This represents one avenue of potential product supply for a biorefinery into the future.