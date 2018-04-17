Menu
BLACKOUT: More than 33,000 Ergon customers are without power in a blackout centered around Bundy tonight.
Breaking

BREAKING: 33K people without power across Bundy

Sarah Steger
by
17th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

7.40pm | ERGON Energy sub-stations at Bargara, Bundaberg Central, Bundaberg East and Bundaberg South are out, with Bundaberg West the only facility still operational.

A spokesman said Ergon Energy workers were looking into what caused the outage.

"We don't know what damaged them, at this point," he said.

More than 33,000 people across the Bundaberg Region have been without power since 6.42pm.

 

7.25pm | MORE than 19,512 people living at or around Bargara are without power after a mass-outage across the Bundaberg region tonight blanketed thousands in darkness.

A further 8486 people at the Kepnock area have been affected, in addition to 5294 living at or around Bundaberg.

According to Ergon Energy, the loss of energy is due to sudden damage that will require emergency repairs to be carried out immediately.

The blackout started at 6.42pm according to Ergon Energy.

Initial reports are fault findings are under way.

 

6.50pm | BUNDABERG residents have been left in the dark tonight after a widespread blackout hit homes and businesses across the region.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said he believed the outages were spread across the Bundy area but had yet to receive confirmation.

"It seems to be more than just one line," he said.

The spokesman was unable to provide the NewsMail with further information at this time.

Ergon Energy has yet to post details on the blackout to social media or its website.

Currently, the areas without power are:

  • Bargara
  • Kalkie
  • Thabeban
  • The Hummock
  • East Bundaberg
  • Coral Cove
  • Walkervale
  • Kepnock
  • Avennel Heights
  • Bundeberg West
  • Bundeberg South
  • Bundaberg Central
  • Ashfield
  • Svensson Heights
  • Colton
  • Innes Park
  • Riverview
  • Branyan
  • Woongarra
  • Alloway
  • Windermere
  • South Bingera
  • Dundowran Beach
  • Elliott
  • Urraween
  • Calavos
  • Farnsfield
  • Norville
  • Rubyanna
  • Windermere
  • Qunaba
  • Gladstone
  • Millbank
  • Walkervale
  • Burnett Heads
  • Coonarr
  • Mon Repos

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

