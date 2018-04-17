BREAKING: 33K people without power across Bundy

BLACKOUT: More than 33,000 Ergon customers are without power in a blackout centered around Bundy tonight.

BLACKOUT: More than 33,000 Ergon customers are without power in a blackout centered around Bundy tonight. Ergon Energy

7.40pm | ERGON Energy sub-stations at Bargara, Bundaberg Central, Bundaberg East and Bundaberg South are out, with Bundaberg West the only facility still operational.

A spokesman said Ergon Energy workers were looking into what caused the outage.

"We don't know what damaged them, at this point," he said.

More than 33,000 people across the Bundaberg Region have been without power since 6.42pm.

Major power outage across Bundaberghttps://t.co/mFuBqW4JGn — Brisbane Times (@brisbanetimes) April 17, 2018

7.25pm | MORE than 19,512 people living at or around Bargara are without power after a mass-outage across the Bundaberg region tonight blanketed thousands in darkness.

A further 8486 people at the Kepnock area have been affected, in addition to 5294 living at or around Bundaberg.

According to Ergon Energy, the loss of energy is due to sudden damage that will require emergency repairs to be carried out immediately.

The blackout started at 6.42pm according to Ergon Energy.

Initial reports are fault findings are under way.

6.50pm | BUNDABERG residents have been left in the dark tonight after a widespread blackout hit homes and businesses across the region.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said he believed the outages were spread across the Bundy area but had yet to receive confirmation.

"It seems to be more than just one line," he said.

The spokesman was unable to provide the NewsMail with further information at this time.

Ergon Energy has yet to post details on the blackout to social media or its website.

Massive power blackout in Bundaberg. No power on coast @ Coral Cove. Word is most, if not all, of town out too. What's the deal @ErgonEnergy ? #goodcandlenight — Michael G Drewett Art (@What_Dya_Reckon) April 17, 2018

Currently, the areas without power are:

Bargara

Kalkie

Thabeban

The Hummock

East Bundaberg

Coral Cove

Walkervale

Kepnock

Avennel Heights

Bundeberg West

Bundeberg South

Bundaberg Central

Ashfield

Svensson Heights

Colton

Innes Park

Riverview

Branyan

Woongarra

Alloway

Windermere

South Bingera

Dundowran Beach

Elliott

Urraween

Calavos

Farnsfield

Norville

Rubyanna

Windermere

Qunaba

Gladstone

Millbank

Burnett Heads

Coonarr

Mon Repos

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.