BREAKING: Power outages hit Bundaberg and Childers

Lyndell Richards Awesome lightning show over the Burnett River Bundaberg

OVER 3000 homes have lost power after a severe thunderstorm recently passed through the region.

Ergon Energy have reported 2811 homes have been affected in Bundaberg and a further 740 homes are out in Childers.

Bundaberg suburbs without power include Avoca, Pacific Haven, Brooklands, Branyan, Sharon, Bundaberg City, Bundaberg West, Moolboolaman and Millbank.

Childers suburbs affected by the damages are North Isis, Horton, Doolbi, Woodgate Beach, Redridge, Cordalba, Farnsfield, Abington and Apple Tree Creek.

Ergon Energy said the loss of suppoy was due to damage requiring emergency repairs and said fault-finding was in progress.

It is currently unknown how long power outages may continue.