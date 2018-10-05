Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of a Kirkwood Rd fire. Mike Richards
Breaking

Road reopen as crews take control of Gladstone blaze

Tegan Annett
by
4th Oct 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 5:39 PM

UPDATE 5.40pm: 

THREE fire crews have extinguished a blaze at Kirkwood which started this afternoon. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was extinguished by 5.15pm. 

The road has been reopened. 

UPDATE 4.40pm: 

ONE lane of Kirkwood Rd is closed as emergency services continue to battle a vegetation fire. 

A section of Kirkwood Rd, near Kakadu Way, was closed for about 20 minutes with Queensland Police Service diverting traffic. 

The lane heading towards Harvey Rd is now open. 

UPDATE 4.15pm: 

BOTH lanes of Kirkwood Rd at Lavendar Blvd and Kakadu Way are closed due to smoke in the area from a nearby fire. 

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control the vegetation fire. 

Queensland Police is also at the scene diverting traffic. 

Earlier 4pm: 

AT LEAST two fire fighting crews are at the scene at Kirkwood Rd where a large vegetation fire has started.

The fire, near Kakadu Way, was reported about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews have asked for assistance from Gladstone Police for a potential road closure.

It's believed part of the road is closed due to the amount of smoke in the area. 

At this stage no properties are under threat.

breaking gladstone police kirkwood road queensland fire and recue service
