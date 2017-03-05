33°
News

BREAKING: Potential Hendra outbreak on SEQ property

Jacob Carson
| 5th Mar 2017 12:06 PM
Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination.
Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BREAKING: A LAGOON Pocket property is currently on lock-down as emergency crews and Queensland Health work to discover if a horse contracted the deadly Hendra Virus.

An alert from the Queensland Rural Fire Brigade was issued just before 10am this morning, and there are currently a number of crews on-site at the property on Kiaka Rd.

 

Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination.
Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination. Jacob Carson

According to fire crews on scene, it's believed just one horse on the property raised suspicion, and the animal has subsequently been destroyed.

"QFS are currently awaiting test results from the animal, which has been euthanised," said fire-fighter Jon Webb.

"The testing will take a number of hours, but at this stage we believe it's unlikely the animal has contracted the virus.

"Of course we don't know for sure, which is why we're taking all the steps necessary to keep safe."

At this stage, access to the property itself has been taped off, with a number of crew members inside the property waiting for the test results.

A number of other horses on the property could be seen frolicking in paddocks.

 

Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination.
Scenes from the Lagoon Pocket property where a horse had suspected Hendra contamination. Jacob Carson

"Again it's just a precaution, once we know the results we'll have more information," Mr Webb added.

"We're estimating it'll be another few hours until we know for sure."

More as this story develops.

Gympie Times

Topics:  biohazard breaking news editors picks hendra outbreak hendra virus kiara rd lagoon pocket

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

BREAKING: Potential Hendra outbreak on SEQ property

BREAKING: Potential Hendra outbreak on SEQ property

A SEQ property is currently on lock-down as emergency crews and Queensland Health work to discover if a horse contracted the deadly Hendra Virus.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Barolin St crash

ACCIDENT: Emergency Services were called to Barolin St in Bundaberg.

The crash happened about 3.30pm.

Hospital chief to walk in outback for RFDS

Gayndah Hospital Director Sue Coward

Nursing director to trek 100 kilometres

Coalstoun Lakes adapts to drought

DUSTBOWL: These road signs are to raise awareness of the Colastoun Lakes Development Group's water campaign.

Water pumping sought as dry punishes land.

Local Partners

Coalstoun Lakes adapts to drought

As the water situation at Coalstoun Lakes continues to worsen, farmers are once again pushing for water to be pumped into the area.

New bridge taking shape

OVER TROUBLED WATER: Construction is coming along nicely on the new Monto-Mt Perry bridge.

Works to be completed mid 2017

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

Five things you need to know

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Council says fairies, kittens and dinosaurs will take over

Cr Bill Trevor in Magical Park at Alexandra Park.

Fun game to celebrate National Parks Week

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

ADELE might be the most popular woman in the world right now, but it was the people of Brisbane she made feel special last night.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

GREAT LOCATION, EASEMENT FREE

3 Freeman Street, Avoca 4670

Residential Land Located in Avoca, this allotment is only just minutes to Avoca State ... $150,000

Located in Avoca, this allotment is only just minutes to Avoca State School, day care centers, major shopping centers, sporting clubs and facilities. The 790m2...

6 of 7 BLOCKS WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS ARE NOW SOLD- JUST 1 REMAINING WITH VIEWS

Lot 5 Hilltop Avenue, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land - No more land like this is left to be developed. Of ... $199,000

- No more land like this is left to be developed. Of the 7 blocks with amazing views- 6 of them are now SOLD. Just 1 lot left and it even has a pathway to provide...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

47 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATING TO MOVE FORWARD ON NEXT PROJECT

L8,9 and 12-14 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land $115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER ... $115,000

$115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER CLEARING TO MOVE FORWARD ON HIS NEXT DEVELOPMENT. LOT 14 OFFERS A LOVELY TREED OUTLOOK. ...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

28 Bargara house and land packages go on market

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Brett and Dianne Kleidon launch their new blocks in Bargara.

Kleidons make their mark on Bargara

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!