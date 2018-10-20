Menu
COLLISION: One lane is closed outside a popular hardware store in Kensington after a two-car crash.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lane closure following crash near Bunnings

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
20th Oct 2018 2:19 PM

UPDATE 2.40pm | WITNESSES report the north-bound lane of Johanna Boulevard is closed after a two-car crash at the traffic lights outside Bunnings.

Two ambulance service crews and one police crew are reported have attended the incident.

Motorists are being directed around the accident through the Bunnings car park.

 

2.30pm | EMERGENCY crews are responding to a two-car crash outside Bunnings on Johanna Boulevard, Kensington.

A police spokesman confirmed two cars had collided just outside the hardware store.

It is believed one patient has received a cut to the arm.

