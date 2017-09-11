BREAKING: Police to detonate dangerous device

EORT will head to Gin Gin today to carry out a controlled explosion of the device at the quarry.

The Explosive Ordnance Response Team are on their way to Gin Gin to detonate a "harmful" device.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Gin Gin Police had this morning come into possession of an "item that needs to be detonated."

Initial investigations suggested the item was a bomb, but the police spokesman confirmed the device was not classified as such.

"From what I am aware the item is not a bomb but it is a device that has potential to cause harm," the spokesman said.

EORT will head to Gin Gin today to carry out a controlled explosion of the device at the quarry.

More to come