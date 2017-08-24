BREAKING: Police searching for missing Bundaberg teen

MISSING TEEN: The 16-year-old teen was last seen on Friday, August 18 at a residence on Payne St, Bundaberg about 5pm.

POLICE are calling on the public to help find a missing Bundaberg teen who was last seen on Friday, August 18.

The 16-year-old teen from Millbank is described as Aboriginal, 170cm tall, slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Friday, August 18 at a residence on Payne St, Bundaberg about 5pm.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt and is believed to be in the Toowoomba area.

Anyone who has seen him or has further information is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.