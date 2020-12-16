Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BREAKING: Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Dec 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a possible gunshot on a large Gympie region property which reportedly occurred late this morning.

MORE: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said officers from the Gympie CIB were among those to attend the scene at a large Tuchekoi property after initial reports of the gunshot came through.

Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.
Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.

Senior Sergeant Davey said police had received a report of a male offender armed with a weapon on the property, and that a shot had been fired.

He said police were tying "to gain a full and complete version" of the events from the residents of the property.

He said the male suspect had since left the scene and that investigations were continuing.

crime police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

        Premium Content Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

        News Eight times crimes went down in the carparks of local fast food eateries as heard in court in the past 18 months

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Bank gives back to community after tough year

        Premium Content Bank gives back to community after tough year

        News Two local organisations received generous donations from local Commonwealth Bank...

        How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Premium Content How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Crime After locating video, police executed a search warrant at address