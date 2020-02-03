BREAKING: Man hospitalised after car rollover
UPDATE 4.25pm:
A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd this afternoon.
A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 3.10pm and police arrived about 3.30pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle's single occupant, a man, sustained head injuries.
He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
Earlier 3.25pm:
Emergency services have been called to a reported vehicle rollover near Mt Maria.
A police spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene about 3.10pm.
More to come.