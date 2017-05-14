Relief as police report Baffle Creek gunshots 'false alarm'

SHOOTING REPORTS: Emergency services are responding to reports of a shooting in the Baffle Creek area.

UPDATE 1.45pm:

Police have reported the reports of a disturbance and gunshots at Baffle Creek was a false alarm.

A police spokesperson said they situation was resolved with no offences committed and there were no gunshots involved.

Earlier 11.45am:

POLICE are responding to reports of gun shots with possible multiple victims in the Baffle Creek area.

Just after 10.30am emergency services were alerted to the sound of gun shots from a property in Euleilah.

The acting head of Gladstone's CIB, Chris Lindsay, said police were gathering on the roads close to the property.

"Police are preparing for the worst case scenario but reports can't be confirmed and it could be nothing," he said.

"There have been reports of a sound like a gun shot but this can't be confirmed."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were aware of the situation but she could not comment further.

MORE TO COME