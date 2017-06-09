BREAKING: Police officer punched in overnight disturbance

ASSAULT: A man who punched a woman in the face and assaulted a police officer will appear in court today.

A MAN who punched a woman in the face and a police officer in the leg will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said Bundaberg police were called to a Svensson Heights address at about 11.50pm yesterday after a violent altercation between two people.

It is alleged a 53-year-old man had punched a 45-year-old woman in the face following an argument.

The woman sustained facial injuries including a bloody nose and bruising and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

"A neighbour heard the altercation and called police,” the spokesman said.

"The two people involved in the altercation were known to each other and it seems there was alcohol involved.”

The spokesman said once police arrived at the scene, the man became abusive to officers and had to be restrained.

"The man swung a punch and struck a male officer in the leg,” he said.

The offender was taken into custody and charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of assault and obstruct to police.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.