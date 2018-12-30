Menu
A police officer was struck by vehicle on the Pacific Highway this morning. Trevor Veale
News

BREAKING: Police officer hit by car on highway

Sam Flanagan
30th Dec 2018 12:23 PM

A POLICE officer has been hit during a vehicle stop just south of Nambucca Heads earlier this morning.

The incident occurred just before 11am when a Traffic and Highway Patrol motorcyclist stopped a black Subaru hatchback on the Pacific Highway about 20km south of Nambucca Heads.

As the officer was dealing with the driver for a traffic related matter, another vehicle - a Mazda 2 - hit the stationary motorcycle and officer, before colliding with the Subaru.

The male senior constable attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with a broken leg.

The female driver of the Subaru was uninjured.

The driver of the Mazda, a Queensland woman believed to be aged in her 30s, was treated at the scene for shock.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District, assisted by the Crash Investigation Unit, will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are speaking with the Mazda and Subaru drivers as part of their inquiries.

No arrests or charges have been made at this stage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

