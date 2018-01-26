BREAKING: Police jet in trouble near Bundaberg

A police jet has had engine troubles over Bundaberg.

A Queensland Police jet has avoided a crash over Bundaberg and made an emergency landing in Brisbane

The plane carrying senior state government officials plunged mid-air near the Rum City.

The flight was on it's way to Townsville from Brisbane.

State police minister Mark Ryan was onboard the plane. Kevin Farmer

AAP is reporting Police Minister Mark Ryan, Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Maritime Safety Queensland head Captain Patrick Quirk and a government staffer were on the plane.

They were travelling to meet Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at an Australia Day event on Friday when the Cessna suddenly plunged towards ground near Bundaberg, AAP was told.

It is understood those onboard heard a series of loud bangs and could smell smoke inside the cabin.

The pilots were forced to return the aircraft to the Government Air Wing in Brisbane at a low altitude and speed for an emergency landing, a government spokesman said.

"Commissioner Stewart immediately took charge, reassuring other passengers and directing them to follow emergency procedures as the pilots turned the plane around," he told AAP.

"The plane took off at 5.50am and was met under emergency landing at the Government Air Wing by several fire appliances and representatives of Brisbane Airport Corporation just after 7am.

"An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the incident."