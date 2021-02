Police are investigating the sudden death of a Murgon infant. Photo/File

Police are investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old infant in Murgon last week.

At 9.30am on February 5, emergency services were called to the residence where a resident of the home had commenced CPR on the child.

The infant was transported to the Murgon Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

There is no further information available, at this time.