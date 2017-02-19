33°
UPDATE: 17-year-old boy killed in railway tragedy

Craig Warhurst
| 19th Feb 2017 7:55 AM Updated: 11:23 AM
Police investigate the scene at Bundaberg North.
Police investigate the scene at Bundaberg North.

UPDATE 10AM: Queensland Police have confirmed the person killed last night near railway lines at North Bundaberg was a 17-year-old boy.

Police are in the process of preparing a report for the coroner and a spokesman said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still not clear.

EARLIER: Bundaberg police are investigating the death of person near railway lines at Bundaberg North early this morning.

The incident happened on Hinkler Avenue just after midnight.

A freight train was stopped on the section of railway in front of the Globe and Railway Hotels and roads were closed while a number of police and forensic officers investigated the scene.

It was a busy night for officers with a number of reported assaults in the CBD.

They included assaults outside the Central Hotel, the Queensland Hotel and the Gin Gin Hotel.

MORE TO COME

Bundaberg police investigate the death of a person near railway lines on Bundaberg East.
Bundaberg police investigate the death of a person near railway lines on Bundaberg East.
Topics:  bundaberg death railway railway crossing

Bundaberg police are investigating the death of person near railway lines at Bundaberg North early this morning.

