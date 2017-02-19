UPDATE: 17-year-old boy killed in railway tragedy

UPDATE 10AM: Queensland Police have confirmed the person killed last night near railway lines at North Bundaberg was a 17-year-old boy.

Police are in the process of preparing a report for the coroner and a spokesman said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still not clear.

EARLIER: Bundaberg police are investigating the death of person near railway lines at Bundaberg North early this morning.

The incident happened on Hinkler Avenue just after midnight.

A freight train was stopped on the section of railway in front of the Globe and Railway Hotels and roads were closed while a number of police and forensic officers investigated the scene.

It was a busy night for officers with a number of reported assaults in the CBD.

They included assaults outside the Central Hotel, the Queensland Hotel and the Gin Gin Hotel.

