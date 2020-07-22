Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police hunt after driver flees scene of rollover

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.

The incident occurred around 5.11pm on Pilbeam Dr near Mt Archer, leaving one lane blocked.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle before freeing themselves and fleeing the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Police investigations are now underway.

Traffic is reportedly suffering some impacts.

More Stories

police investigation regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman caught in the act breaking into car

        premium_icon Woman caught in the act breaking into car

        News MAGISTRATE: “I’ve never met anyone who has had methylamphetamine improve their life.”

        How indigenous group plans to make Bundy a cultural hotspot

        premium_icon How indigenous group plans to make Bundy a cultural hotspot

        News Coming out of lockdown and breaking down barriers: “It’s time now to share our true...

        BACK TO WORK: Disability enterprises begin reopening

        premium_icon BACK TO WORK: Disability enterprises begin reopening

        News Endeavour Foundation’s Disability Enterprises began a phased reopening this...

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you