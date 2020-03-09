Menu
MISSING: Have you seen this woman? Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area October 2018.
BREAKING: Police excavate site for missing person investigation

Jessica Cook
by
9th Mar 2020 10:21 AM
DETECTIVES are excavating a site at Maryborough following investigation into the suspicious disappearance of a 35-year-old Hervey Bay woman.

Police said they have received further information suggesting there are items at the Ariadne Street site that could assist with further investigations of Shae Francis' disappearance.

Operation Romeo Vine was established by officers from Hervey Bay and the Homicide Investigation Unit after Ms Francis was reported missing in March last year.

A 44-year-old man was successfully extradited from Victoria in June last year, charged with manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.

The 44-year-old man will next appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 12.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae or her disappearance is asked to contact police.

MORE TO COME.

