BREAKING: Police charge Bundaberg man for drug trafficking

A BUNDABERG man has been charged after allegedly trafficking meth.

The 33-year-old from Norville is currently remanded in custody in the Maryborough Correctional Centre and was charged on July 31 after an ongoing investigation into trafficking. The trafficking allegedly happened between July 25, 2018 and March 15 2019.

The investigation came after the man was first charged with four counts of possess dangerous drugs (methlyamphetamine, cannabis, oxycodone and lysergic acid), possessing utensils and two counts possess weapons in December 2018. A search warrant was later executed at a Norville address in March of this year, the male was arrested and charged with a further 21 offences.

The offences included strangulation, breach of a domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, unlicensed driving, possess weapons, possess shortened firearms, wilful damage, possess explosives, possess restricted Items, possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils after two shot guns, ammunition, rifle parts and drugs including Cannabis and MDMA were located.

The man has been remanded in custody since this time.

He is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 6.