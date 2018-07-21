Police given false info, respond to reports of 'stabbing'

7pm |

POLICE have left Moore Park Beach after they responded to reports of a stabbing there earlier this evening.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Steve Bardini said what was originally called in as a stabbing turned out to be "not the case at all".

He told the NewsMail the incident involved a fight between a man and a woman but that no one was injured and that police had left the scene after making their inquiries.

Though the callers made it sound like it was more serious than it was, Sgt Bardini stressed it was just a "run-in-the-mill job" in the end.

"It was a beat up," he said.

6.30pm |

POLICE are talking to people at a Moore Park Beach address after reports of a stabbing.

At 5.36pm, Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a stabbing near Moore Park.

The initial information QAS received stated a man in his 50s had been stabbed with a knife, however, police have not confirmed these details.

A Queensland Polcie Service media spokesman said that paramedics were unable to locate the wounded person once they arrived at the address in question and were therefore recalled.

The QPS spokesman said a person had attended the address with some injuries, prompting police to respond.

Officers are currently making inquiries.