Pokies winnings ripped from woman's hands

POLICE have swarmed The Metro Hotel in Bourbong St after a woman allegedly had her pokie winnings snatched from her hands.

A police spokesman said the incident was reported about 2.15pm, describing it as a "bag snatch".

An eye-witness said at least four police, three plain-clothed detectives and another in uniform, were scouring the CBD in an attempt to find the offender.

The police spokesman said it appeared the money had been recovered, but the matter is still unfolding and details are limited at this stage.

It's unclear if an offender has been caught.

Police and the manager at The Met declined to comment at the scene. The victim was clearly shaken by the ordeal as she spoke to police.